Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $2,829,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,283,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 60,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $59,141,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) opened at 76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $79.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $9,706,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,662 shares in the company, valued at $33,168,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $9,171,095.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,302,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,567 shares of company stock worth $42,100,670 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

