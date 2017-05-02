TD Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Continental Gold Inc (CNL)

TD Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Continental Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Dundee Securities began coverage on Continental Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Continental Gold to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Continental Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) opened at 2.96 on Wednesday. Continental Gold has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s market cap is $419.98 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

In related news, Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas purchased 11,111 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$39,888.49. Also, Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Insiders have purchased 55,045 shares of company stock worth $210,653 in the last three months.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Limited is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of principally gold resource properties in Colombia. The Company holds the rights to explore and develop six properties in Colombia totaling approximately 122,317 hectares.

