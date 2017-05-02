Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJR.B. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.60.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

