TD Securities Lowers ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. TD Securities currently has C$53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.00.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ATCO from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.60.

ATCO Company Profile

Atco Ltd is a Canada-based company, which offers infrastructure solutions to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Corporate & Other. Its Structures & Logistics segment consists of ATCO Structures & Logistics, ATCO Frontec and ATCO Sustainable Communities.

