Tallgrass Energy GP LP (tegp) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:tegp) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) opened at 27.80 on Tuesday. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of Tallgrass Energy GP worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

