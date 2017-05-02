Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.26) to GBX 250 ($3.23) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.36) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.10) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.39) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC from GBX 250 ($3.23) to GBX 240 ($3.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.71 ($2.67).

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) opened at 193.90 on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 144.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 280.18. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.84 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.38.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

