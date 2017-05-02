Tableau Software’s (DATA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DATA. Vetr raised Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.98 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Tableau Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) traded up 0.80% on Thursday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 817,505 shares. Tableau Software has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The company’s market cap is $4.22 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company earned $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tableau Software will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $191,046.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $159,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Walker, Jr. sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $271,520.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,893.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DATA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 1,638.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 441,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 416,211 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

