Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $57.96 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 54.11 on Monday. Tableau Software has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.22 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, CFO Thomas E. Walker, Jr. sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $271,520.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $122,445.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,399 in the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the third quarter worth about $4,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,379,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,228,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 18.9% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

