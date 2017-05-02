Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.28 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 54.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Tableau Software has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s market capitalization is $4.22 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elissa Fink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $270,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,978.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $4,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,394 shares of company stock worth $5,133,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tableau Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

