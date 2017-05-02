Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $27.80. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 12,407,337 shares traded.
The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company earned $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.19%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $292,978.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,727.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $25,611.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $339,056. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,494,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,555,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 68,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,918,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.