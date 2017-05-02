Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Symantec (SYMC) Stock Price

News headlines about Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Symantec earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYMC. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.74.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Symantec has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 55.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Symantec will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $228,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $87,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

