Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC cut shares of Swift Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Swift Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 3,072,617 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.71. Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business earned $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Swift Transportation’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swift Transportation will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Swift Transportation by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Swift Transportation by 42.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

