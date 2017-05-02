Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Swift Transportation Co., LLC operates as a multi-faceted transportation services company primarily engaged in providing truckload carrier services in North America. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, dedicated, temperature controlled, cross border, and port drayage operations; rail intermodal; freight brokerage; and third-party logistics operations. The Company conducts its operations through major terminals positioned near major freight centers and traffic lanes in the United States and Mexico. Its fleet includes tractors, trailers and intermodal containers. Swift Transportation Co., LLC is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWFT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Knight Equity reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $14.31) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens cut Swift Transportation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Vetr cut Swift Transportation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 3,072,617 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.71. Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company earned $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.74 million. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swift Transportation will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWFT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,773,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 483,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,093,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,083,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,917,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,159,000 after buying an additional 108,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Swift Transportation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 131,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

