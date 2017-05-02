Swarthmore Group Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4,112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 106.4% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 543,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after buying an additional 279,872 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Oracle by 122.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 19.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Oracle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.76 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

In other Oracle news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $18,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,644,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 103,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $4,659,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,380 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,440,760 shares of company stock valued at $291,341,238. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

