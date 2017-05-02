SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential downside of 46.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. FIG Partners started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 180.28 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $427.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post $8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $104,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,028,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,494. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 32,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $24,456,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

