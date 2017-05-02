Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Sutherland Asset Management Corporation is a commercial mortgage REIT. The company is a real estate finance company which acquires, originates, manages, services and finances primarily small balance commercial loans. It also invests in asset-backed securities and other real estate-related investments. Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly known as ZAIS Financial Corp., is based in New York. “

Shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,676 shares. Sutherland Asset Management Corp has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $444.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

WARNING: “Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/sutherland-asset-management-corp-sld-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is an increase from Sutherland Asset Management Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Sutherland Asset Management Corp’s payout ratio is presently -615.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutherland Asset Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutherland Asset Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.