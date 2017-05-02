Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Price Target at $14.90

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) opened at 15.06 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company earned $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

