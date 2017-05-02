SunOpta (STKL) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunOpta earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. William Blair raised SunOpta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wunderlich downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at 7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $619.01 million.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm earned $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.99 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment acquired 490,079 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,545.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Colo acquired 74,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities, which are used in applications serving the natural and organic food industry.

