SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.25 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) traded up 1.53% on Monday, hitting $16.55. 572,905 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $764.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 3,878.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,756.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/suncoke-energy-partners-lp-sxcp-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.