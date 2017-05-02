Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC decreased its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.39% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded up 2.96% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 609,541 shares. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $453.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business earned $73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCMP. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. WallachBeth Capital cut their price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

