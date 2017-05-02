Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SCMP. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. WallachBeth Capital lowered their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

