Stryker Co. (SYK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.15.

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 135.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. Stryker has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $136.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post $6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

In other Stryker news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 88.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 63,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iAB Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 34,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

