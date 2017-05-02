Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,537,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,057,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,503,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,535,000 after buying an additional 1,022,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,774,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,599,000 after buying an additional 419,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,270,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,104,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,752,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) opened at 135.77 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post $6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $135.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.50 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

In other Stryker news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,011.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

