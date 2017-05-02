Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (DUST)

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 374 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 call options.

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST) opened at 34.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $93.35.

