STMicroelectronics NV (STM) PT Raised to $20.00

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Barclays PLC upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) opened at 16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.88.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics NV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business earned $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. STMicroelectronics NV’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 226,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,614 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics NV

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

