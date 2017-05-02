Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. FBR & Co started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a positive rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) opened at 41.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.48 billion. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company earned $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-buy-rating-for-continental-resources-inc-clr-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 41,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.37 per share, with a total value of $1,779,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $540,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,425,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,323,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Continental Resources by 79.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after buying an additional 401,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,997,000 after buying an additional 305,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.