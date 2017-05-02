Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 315 ($4.07) to GBX 304 ($3.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERGO. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.58) price target on shares of Ergomed PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. N+1 Singer lifted their price target on Ergomed PLC from GBX 293 ($3.78) to GBX 360 ($4.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) opened at 190.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.39. Ergomed PLC has a one year low of GBX 117.00 and a one year high of GBX 216.88. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 76.06 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/stifel-nicolaus-cuts-ergomed-plc-ergo-price-target-to-gbx-304.html.

In other Ergomed PLC news, insider Peter George purchased 100,000 shares of Ergomed PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £190,000 ($245,319.56).

About Ergomed PLC

Ergomed plc is a provider of drug development services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: clinical research services (CRS), and drug safety and medical information services (DS&MI). It provides a range of clinical trial planning, management and monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.