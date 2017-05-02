Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Stewart Information Services Corp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $443 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Stewart Information Services Corp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) opened at 47.35 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

In other news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $46,519.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,640.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Killea sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $180,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 27.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. The Company operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate.

