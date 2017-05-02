Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 5,859,646 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6,926.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,859,646 shares during the period. Steris PLC makes up approximately 2.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.00% of Steris PLC worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Steris PLC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Steris PLC by 76.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Steris PLC by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris PLC during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Steris PLC by 19.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) opened at 74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. Steris PLC has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Steris PLC had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm earned $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post $3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/steris-plc-ste-shares-bought-by-legato-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,387 shares of Steris PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $229,164.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,324.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Steris PLC Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Steris PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.