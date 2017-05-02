Stellus Capital Investment Corp (scm) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:scm) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) opened at 14.36 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.
