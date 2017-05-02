State Street Corp Has $9.329 Million Position in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.72% of Southwest Bancorp worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,235,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) remained flat at $25.95 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,311 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.85. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business earned $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24 million. Southwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Southwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OKSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Southwest Bancorp Company Profile

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services.

