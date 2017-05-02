State Street Corp Raises Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.58% of PDL BioPharma worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 738,986 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened at 2.22 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/state-street-corp-raises-stake-in-pdl-biopharma-inc-pdli-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, VP Peter S. Garcia acquired 25,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 452,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc seeks to provide return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company’s segments include income generating assets and product sales.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.