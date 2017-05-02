Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.34% of Silver Spring Networks worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 517,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) traded down 0.09% on Monday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,013 shares. The company’s market cap is $604.68 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Silver Spring Networks Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.40.

Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business earned $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Silver Spring Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silver Spring Networks Inc will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 target price on shares of Silver Spring Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Financial Group downgraded Silver Spring Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Silver Spring Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

In other Silver Spring Networks news, insider Raj Vaswani sold 25,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $281,237.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,178.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 28,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $340,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $634,703 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silver Spring Networks Company Profile

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

