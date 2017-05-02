Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Analytic Investors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 163,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 64,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 1.36% on Monday, hitting $9.67. 1,314,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm earned $23.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,119,955 shares of company stock valued at $38,110,853. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

