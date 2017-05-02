State Street Corp Has $9.387 Million Position in Xcerra Corp (XCRA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.27% of Xcerra Corp worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcerra Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,791,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Xcerra Corp by 20.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 603,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 102,827 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcerra Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 100,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcerra Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 728,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Xcerra Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,221,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) traded up 0.82% on Monday, hitting $9.88. 530,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $536.10 million, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.28. Xcerra Corp has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Xcerra Corp had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business earned $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Xcerra Corp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcerra Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State Street Corp Has $9.387 Million Position in Xcerra Corp (XCRA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/state-street-corp-acquires-62149-shares-of-xcerra-corp-xcra-updated.html.

XCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Xcerra Corp in a report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcerra Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcerra Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Xcerra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xcerra Corp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About Xcerra Corp

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcerra Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcerra Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.