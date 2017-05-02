State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 320,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 28.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) traded up 1.94% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,369 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $17.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

