State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ruby Tuesday worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ruby Tuesday by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter valued at $263,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ruby Tuesday by 564.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 711,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) traded up 1.96% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 329,031 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $156.68 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

