State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FreightCar America worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FreightCar America by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Springbank Value Partners LP increased its position in FreightCar America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FreightCar America by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Value Holdings LP increased its position in FreightCar America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) traded down 2.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 116,815 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.33 million. FreightCar America had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FreightCar America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

