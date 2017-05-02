Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397,657 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Starwood Property Trust worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,555 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Starwood Property Trust

