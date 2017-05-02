Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have $64.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Starbucks is strengthening its portfolio with significant innovation around beverages and core food offerings. Starbucks’s operating fundamentals remain strong – solid global retail footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate stronger sales trends in the Americas. CPG growth across the world as well as China/Asia expansion will also enhance value creation. Starbucks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Food & Restaurants industry so far this year. However, economic, geopolitical and consumer headwinds continue to impact Starbucks’ results. It also lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance from double-digit growth to the 8–10% range.”
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.31.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.79.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 51.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,717,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,052,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
