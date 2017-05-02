Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have $64.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starbucks is strengthening its portfolio with significant innovation around beverages and core food offerings. Starbucks’s operating fundamentals remain strong – solid global retail footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate stronger sales trends in the Americas. CPG growth across the world as well as China/Asia expansion will also enhance value creation. Starbucks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Food & Restaurants industry so far this year. However, economic, geopolitical and consumer headwinds continue to impact Starbucks’ results. It also lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance from double-digit growth to the 8–10% range.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/starbucks-co-sbux-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,717,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,052,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.