St. James's Place plc (STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,126

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) had its target price hoisted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,110 ($14.33) to GBX 1,126 ($14.54) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,096 ($14.15) to GBX 1,108 ($14.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,145 ($14.78) to GBX 1,274 ($16.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.75) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,095 ($14.14) to GBX 1,145 ($14.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded St. James's Place plc to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 924 ($11.93) to GBX 1,186 ($15.31) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,172.36 ($15.14).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1153.389 on Tuesday. St. James's Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 521.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,159.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,073.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,024.89. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 20.67 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from St. James's Place plc’s previous dividend of $12.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,053 ($13.60), for a total value of £68,139.63 ($87,978.86).

St. James's Place plc Company Profile

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

