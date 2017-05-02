Simmons Increases SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Price Target to $29.00

SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) had its price objective boosted by Simmons from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) opened at 7.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. SRC Energy has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

