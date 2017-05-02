Insider Selling: Square Inc (SQ) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,510,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,552,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) opened at 18.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $6.83 billion. Square Inc has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square Inc will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Vetr lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.39 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

