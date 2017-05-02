Creative Planning Has $1.069 Million Position in Sprint Corp (S)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprint Corp were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 17.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,750,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,863,000 after buying an additional 562,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,322,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 443,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 85.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) opened at 9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company’s market cap is $36.32 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Vetr raised Sprint Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.39 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Sprint Corp from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sprint Corp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

About Sprint Corp

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

