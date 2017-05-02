Splunk Inc (SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.61.

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened at 65.21 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $9.02 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. Splunk has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/splunk-inc-splk-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-btig-research-updated.html.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $7,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,017,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $527,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,046 shares of company stock worth $26,412,147 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Splunk by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 9.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Splunk by 49.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 67.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.