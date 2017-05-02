Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) PT Raised to $46.00

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company lowered Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.05.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) opened at 57.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.78. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.31 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.5% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 193,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $5,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 333.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 53,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

