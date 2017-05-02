SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) Issues Earnings Results

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) opened at 0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of -0.05. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

SPAR Group Company Profile

Spar Group, Inc is an international merchandising and marketing services company. The Company provides its merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers across the world, primarily in mass merchandisers, office supply, grocery, drug store, independent, convenience, toy, home improvement and electronics stores.

