S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.78.
Shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 135.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $136.75.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 297.85% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post $6.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.
In other S&P Global news, Director Stephanie C. Hill purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.85 per share, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 28,603 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $3,729,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 219.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.
