S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.78.

Shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 135.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 297.85% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post $6.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/sp-global-inc-spgi-upgraded-to-outperform-at-raymond-james-financial-inc-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other S&P Global news, Director Stephanie C. Hill purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.85 per share, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 28,603 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $3,729,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 219.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.