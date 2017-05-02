Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. Visa Inc has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,874,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

