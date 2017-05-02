Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Southwestern Energy Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy Company from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,016,348 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Southwestern Energy Company has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.78 billion.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Southwestern Energy Company had a negative net margin of 187.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $846 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy Company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Southwestern Energy Company by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,985,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 658,146 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Southwestern Energy Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy Company during the third quarter worth approximately $18,706,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Southwestern Energy Company by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,142,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,528,000 after buying an additional 1,417,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Southwestern Energy Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy Company

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

